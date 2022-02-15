#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 February 2022
The Remote: Critics clap for NHS comedy, Home of the Year returns and a bit of a Cork Session

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something funny

Source: BBC/YouTube

The BBC has pinned some big expectations on This Is Going to Hurt, a comedy drama starring Ben Whishaw about the lives of junior doctors. 

The six-part series is based on the book of the same name by Adam McKay, who wrote about his time during medical training in the NHS. 

It’s perhaps a bit reductive to call it a British Scrubs, as This Is Going to Hurt also tries to make a political point about the health service too, but the comparisons are there. 

The second episode is on tonight after debuted last week to positive reviews

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on BBC Two

Something open plan

Ireland’s factory line of property porn kicks back into gear this week with the return of Home of the Year

The premise sees three judges visit three homes each week and mark them out of ten as the owners give details of their renovations and decorations.  

The show is less ‘grand’ than Grand Designs and tries to incorporate some lower budgets but cheap doesn’t really exist in the Irish market so just enjoy the gaffs on show. 

Judges Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone are back again with new judge Sara Cosgrave. They’ll all run the rule over 21 houses over eight weeks to decide the winner. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Something musical

There’s a new RTÉ series that seeks to build on the runaway success of Other Voices with another church playing host to some of Ireland’s best music. 

The Ballycotton Sessions from the newly renovated Sea Church in Co Cork sees Louise Duffy introduce and interview some of the country’s hottest acts. 

The eight-episode series will feature artists including:  The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L and The Coronas.

When’s it on? Thursday at 11pm on RTÉ 2

