The Remote: Space Force blasts off, Normal People in Sweden and Munster finals in the sun - it's your weekly TV guide

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

People are at home a bit more these days and we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something half the country will be watching…

This scene from Normal People couldn't feel more relevant at the moment. All the feels. 💔#NormalPeople continues tomorrow night at 10.15pm. pic.twitter.com/Y3zAtB8ojK — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) May 25, 2020 Source: RTÉ One /Twitter

Okay, so it’s not exactly an original recommendation but Normal People is reaching its conclusion, with just this week and next left in the hit series.

This week we see some of the most charged storylines yet as Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones) moves to Sweden to study for the year and Connell (Paul Mescal) tries to focus on his own relationship back home.

Connell is left to contemplate his inability to fit it at Trinity and some bad news from back home in Sligo brings things to a head.

Marianne meanwhile struggles with issues of self-worth and the pair try to keep in touch via Skype.

A therapy session involving Connell is one of the most intense scenes so far in the series.

When’s it on? The first of two episodes is RTÉ One 10:15 pm tonight (the show also airs on BBC One at 9pm on Mondays)

Something to get a laugh out of…

A new comedy from Netflix about the the Trump administration’s new branch of the US military is released on Friday.

Space Force is by the makers of the US version of The Office and features Steve Carell, who is taking on the mantle as the first head of the new agency.

There’s a hefty supporting cast as well including John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, with the recently deceased Fred Willard starring in his last TV role.

Expect Space Force to be trending over the weekend whether it’s any good or not.

When’s it on? Space Force begins streaming on Netflix this Friday 29 May.

Something to give you green fingers…

#SuperGarden is back on our screens tonight at 8pm! Our first designer has a pretty specific request from homeowner Nicola! 🚒🌳



PS Eagle-eyed #FirstDateIRL fans might recognise the hat-loving designer Dermot from last year's series 😉 pic.twitter.com/D8xwQ0O8Tb — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) May 21, 2020 Source: RTÉ One /Twitter

With gardening and garden centres now having somewhat of a moment during Phase One of lockdown lifting, RTÉ’s Super Garden might be the thing to watch right now.

The new series of the show started last week and features five wannabe garden designers competing for a spot at the Bloom garden festival.

If you’re looking for some ideas about what to do in your garden you might just get them here. It’s perhaps might also tide you over if you’re a Room To Improve fan but aren’t satisfied with the weekly repeats.

When’s it on? Thursday at 8pm on RTÉ One

Something to give you multicolored fingers…

You may have noticed some strange new TV formats given that studios are closed everywhere..

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

One quirky show is Kevin Paints, which features Republic of Telly’s Kevin McGahern speaking to some well-known Irish faces over Zoom while painting their portraits.

The series is an RTÉ Player exclusive and will feature guests including Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Pat Shortt, Joanne McNally and Don Conroy.

When’s it on? The first two episodes are already up on the RTÉ Player

Something sporty…

Perhaps the most most-famous GAA interview of the past 20 years, Waterford’s John Mullan tells us how much he loves his county after they squeak past Cork by a point in a fabulous 2004 Munster Hurling Final.

It’s still tough to come to terms with not having any matches like it for the foreseeable future, but if you want you fix of Semple Stadium in the sunshine Eir Sport might sort you out tomorrow night.

The channel is showing three classic Munster finals back-to-back from 7pm, culminating in the above-mentioned game. The other two are Cork’s win over Tipperary in 2000 and a pulsating draw between Clare and Waterford in 1998.

When’s it on? Three games on Eir Sport 1 tomorrow (Wednesday) from 7pm.