This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

B&Q asks under 16s to stay away as queues mark reopening of hardware stores

Woodie’s has rolled back on its decision to restrict under 16s from its stores.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 18 May 2020, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 13,148 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5101780
A queue of people outside Woodie's DIY store today in Glasnevin, Co Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A queue of people outside Woodie's DIY store today in Glasnevin, Co Dublin.
A queue of people outside Woodie's DIY store today in Glasnevin, Co Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie

LARGE QUEUES COULD be seen outside some reopened shops today, including hardware stores, as the country enters Phase One of its exit out of lockdown. 

From today, hardware stores and garden centres are permitted to reopen with social distancing measures in place.

Ahead of this at the weekend, Irish hardware store Woodie’s told customers that under 16s would have restricted access to stores for now, a decision the company later rolled back on. 

Under 16s are permitted into Woodie’s stores now when accompanied by an adult, but customers are still asked to shop alone when possible. 

Another hardware chain, B&Q, has said it is asking for no more than two customers to shop together, and said customers should not bring any under 16-year-olds to stores “where possible and practical”. 

“However, we do understand that some parents may not be able to shop without being accompanied by an under-16 child,” B&Q said in a statement to TheJournal.ie. 

“In these circumstances individual store managers will make a case-by-case decision, but always with the health and safety of shoppers and colleagues to the fore of any decision taken.”

Large queues could be seen outside some Woodie’s and B&Q stores around the country, alongside other retail outlets that reopened today such as DID Electrical. 

coronavirus-mon-may-18-2020 Customers queuing outside Woodie's store in Bray, Co Wicklow today. Source: PA

20 Garden centres open Monica and Pablo Garcia in the Beech Vista Garden centre in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

Farmers’ markets can also reopen from today, as well as businesses that are involved in the “sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other retailers permitted to open from today include: 

  • Opticians and optometrists, outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances.
  • Retail sellers of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses.
  • Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home and businesses.

Homeware stores are not permitted to reopen yet, despite being named on the government’s roadmap as shops that could reopen in Phase One. 

Asked last week about the distinction between homeware and hardware, Minister for Health Simon Harris said that homeware wasn’t necessarily an urgent thing to reopen. 

“If you need to buy new curtains, it can wait a couple of weeks,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie