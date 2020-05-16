'We'll miss him forever': Comic actor Fred Willard dies aged 86

FRED WILLARD, THE comic actor whose improvisation style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show and Anchorman, has died aged 86.

Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement that her father died peacefully last night. The cause of his death has not been released.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Mulbarger said. “We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

Willard was rarely a leading man or even a major supporting character. He specialised in small, scene-stealing appearances.

Willard was a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in What’s Hot, What’s Not, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful.

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” said actress Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

She was married to Christopher Guest who directed Best in Show and Waiting For Guffman.

“Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr Willard,” she continued.

Willard’s death comes nearly two years after his wife Mary Willard died at the age of 71. She was a playwright and TV writer, earning four Emmy nominations.

After his wife died, Willard questioned whether he would work again. But he was brought on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mock President Donald Trump’s “space force”. It was a reprise role of the 1978 NBC show Space Force.

“There was no man sweeter or funnier,” Kimmel said on Twitter. “We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits.”