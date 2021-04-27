The Remote: Line of Duty finale, the return of Alan Partridge and ROG back to haunt Leinster

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something everybody will be talking about

The hottest show on Irish and UK TV right now concludes its sixth season this coming weekend.

Line of Duty, and of course Fermanagh’s Adrian Dunbar, have been a staple for many people over the seven-episode run with the BBC dropping a suspenseful trailer ahead of the final episode. But who is ‘H’?

When’s it on? Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. (If you want to get going on the show, seasons 1-5 are available on the RTÉ Player)

Something sporty

Former Ireland rugby international and current La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

It’s that time of year when Europe’s biggest sporting competitions are at the semi-final stage.

In terms of Irish involvement, Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final between La Rochelle and Leinster is probably the biggest show in town. Aside from the involvement of the Irish team, Ireland and Munster great Ronan O’Gara is in the dugout for the French outfit.

There are some huge football Champions League semi-finals this week too, with Real Madrid taking on Chelsea in the first game today and Man City taking on PSG in the other side of the draw tomorrow.

Then on Thursday it’s the secondary Europa League, where Man Utd play Roma in one semi-final and Villareal take on Arsenal in the second.

When are they on? La Rochelle v Leinster on Sunday at 3pm on BT Sport, Champions League Real Madrid v Chelsea tonight 8pm on RTÉ 2, PSG v City tomorrow at 8pm on Virgin Media Sport and BT Sport, Man Utd v Roma Thursday 8pm on Virgin Media Sport.

Something funny

This Time with Alan Partridge returns for a second series as Steve Coogan’s long-running character proves an enduring hit for the BBC.

The show’s first season two years ago saw an airing of republican anthem The Men Behind the Wire go viral. Alan is promising this primetime slot will deal with issues as varied as ‘aqua-aerobics to abortion’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When’s it on? Friday at 9.30pm on BBC One

Something to remember an Irish cultural great

Source: RTÉ Player

To mark the his death earlier this month, RTÉ is re-airing What’s Another Year: The Life and Times Of Shay Healy.

The presenter and songwriter memorialised many aspects of Irish life across his long career. The one hour documentary first broadcast in 2014 looks back on Shay’s long, distinguished and occasionally turbulent life and times.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 10.40pm on RTÉ One

Something from the real capital

Cork Folk Festival is a new music series coming from the heart of Cork City. Despite the pandemic, the best of Irish music gathered last Autumn to celebrate one of Ireland’s best loved music festivals. Doireann Ní Ghlacáin brings us some highlights.

When’s it on? Sunday at 9.30pm on TG4