Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Theresa May has announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June

May broke into tears at the end of a statement announcing her departure date.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 24 May 2019, 10:06 AM
56 minutes ago 22,650 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4648206
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning.
Image: Yui Mok
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning.
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning.
Image: Yui Mok

THERESA MAY HAS announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest with the eventual winner set to take over as British prime minister. 

The Prime Minister made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street this morning. May’s voice broke as she delivered the final sentences of her speech saying it has been “the honour of my life” to be the “second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

She will remain in the post until a successor is appointed. A Conservative Party leadership contest will now get underway in earnest.

It follows a torrid week for May, who has been dealing with intensifying criticism from within her party since a speech on Tuesday laying out her latest plan to get her Brexit bill through parliament. 

Conservative Andrea Leadsom quit her role as Commons Leader on Wednesday, saying she no longer believed the government’s approach would deliver Brexit. 

May took over as Tory leader and prime minister in July 2016 after David Cameron quit in the wake of the Brexit vote, pledging in her first speech to build a “country that works for everyone”. 

Her authority was left in tatters after the result of a snap election left her party without a parliamentary majority the following summer, forcing the Conservatives into a confidence and supply arrangement with the DUP. 

She has faced growing criticism from MPs (some of the harshest coming from her own backbenches and even ministerial ranks) over her handling of Brexit in recent months. However, she narrowly survived a party vote of no confidence last December.

