Gardaí investigating after thieves use digger to steal ATM in Monaghan

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN have begun an investigation after the theft of an ATM machine overnight in Castleblayney.

At approximately 3am this morning a digger was used to remove the ATM from the wall of a bank on Main Street.

The thieves then loaded the ATM on to a trailer which was being towed by a dark coloured jeep.

Gardaí believe that the jeep left in the direction of Oram Road.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Castleblayney Garda Station on 0429747900.

Last night’s robbery follows a number of similar ATM thefts recently.

On Monday, detectives in Co Antrim launched an investigation into the theft of an ATM from a shop in Ahoghill. The seventh ATM robbery using a digger in Northern Ireland this year.