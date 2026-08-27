Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Dark Matter – Season 2

Jennifer Connolly and Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter AppleTV AppleTV

Time for season two of this thrilling series, which is based on a sci-fi novel that turns 10 this year. In season one, physicist and professor Jason Dessen (Joe Edgerton) was abducted while walking home one night in Chicago into an alternate version of his life. In this latest season, his family are settling back into a world that seems safe, but forces conspire to tear them apart.

Streaming on Apple TV.

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Funnyman, podcaster and former talk show host Conan O’Brien is back for a third season of this travel series. He visits India, The Netherlands, Morocco and The Philippines, has a bit of craic with the locals while getting himself into some entertaining scrapes along the way.

Streaming on HBO Max.

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Meet the Owens

Michael Owens in Meet the Owens Prime Video Prime Video

Retired footballer Michael Owen hasn’t sat on his laurels since leaving the sport – he’s only gone and built a horse racing business. Now he’s also starring in a reality show about his family life. So we meet him and his wife Louise as they prepare for their children to move to the next phase of life: Jessica, the youngest, wants to be an showjumping Olympic champion; Emily, 18, is trying to become the first Owen to go to university; and James, 20, who has a degenerative eye condition, wants to join the family business. Eldest daughter Gemma has her own media career but also wants to race too. Busy bees!

Streaming on Prime Video.

The Traitors Ireland

The Traitors RTÉ RTÉ

Oh yes, it’s back! Season 2 of The Traitors Ireland kicks off this weekend. Siobhan McSweeney is back at the helm of this show which sees a gang of people duke it out to try to win €50,000. We can expect lots of twists, apparently. Brilliant stuff indeed – and here’s a look behind the scenes to get you even more excited.

Airing Sunday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

An Irish Atlantic Rainforest

RTÉ RTÉ

This two-part documentary series is about Eoghan Daltun and based on his book about becoming a climate activist trying to save native Irish oak forests in the face of climate change. We trace his journey from growing up in Dublin, becoming a stone conservationist and to buying the farm in West Cork that changed his life.

Airing on RTÉ One on Sunday at 6.30pm.