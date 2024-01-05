Third man charged in connection with murder of Tristan Sherry at Blanchardstown restaurant

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a third man in connection with the fatal assault of Tristan Sherry at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Sherry, aged 26, was fatally assaulted in the restaurant after the shooting of a man in his 40s, who died in hospital yesterday as a result of his injuries.

The incident occurred at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown in Dublin at around 8pm on Christmas Eve.

The third man to be arrested and charged in connection with Sherry’s murder is due to appear in court at 10.30am.

A new garda statement this morning said: “Gardaí have charged the third man arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal assault that occurred at a premises on Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Sunday, 24th December 2023.”

“He is due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning, Friday 5th January 2024, at 10.30am.”