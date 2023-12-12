Third season of Bridgerton coming May 2024, with Galway's Nicola Coughlan in the lead

THE THIRD SEASON of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton is set to be released in May 2024.

Galway-born Nicola Coughlan will be at the helm, as this installment focuses on her character Penelope Featherington’s budding romance with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

Coughlan is also known for her her previous roles in Derry Girls and Harlots.

Bridgerton is an American historical-fiction romance series based on books by Julia Quinn.

Each novel centres one of the eight Bridgerton children as they navigate regency era trials and tribulations.

The release of the last series broke the record for the most viewers ever for an English-language show on Netflix in its first three days, with 193 million streaming it worldwide in its opening weekend.

This season will show Penelope searching for a husband while she balances her friendships and secret double-life, writing a column under the pseudonym Lady Whistledown.

There will be eight episodes, split into two parts. The first four episodes will debut on Netflix on 16 May, while the last four while stream from 13 June.

Bridgerton has achieved critical acclaim, with previous seasons scooping nominations at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, the Emmys and the Grammys.