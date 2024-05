THE TRIAL OF six accused for the murder of a man at a cemetery in County Kerry two years ago has begun in Cork today.

Thomas Dooley, 43, died following an alleged attack by multiple accused at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on 5 october 2022.

The trial of five men and one male teenager began this morning at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork City.

The six accused of the murder, who pleaded not guilty to murder this morning are, Daniel Dooley (42) of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee, Co Kerry; Thomas Dooley Snr (42) and Thomas Dooley Jnr (20) both of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork; Michael Dooley (28) of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork; Patrick Dooley (35) of Arbutus Grove Killarney, Co Kerry and a teenager.

Thomas Dooley Jnr also pleaded not guilty to an assault, or “causing harm” to Siobhán Dooley during the same incident on 5 October 2022.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring has said that the trial is likely to last until late July.

The court is now selecting a jury.