Three arrested over arson attack at former pub in Ringsend

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with an arson attack at a building earmarked for homeless accommodation in Ringsend in Dublin, The Journal understands.

The old Shipwright Pub on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend was set ablaze in the early hours of New Year’s Eve amid speculation it was going to be used to house immigrants.

The property was due to house homeless families, but had been the subject of protests over claims it would be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

No-one was in the building at the time of the incident but there was substantial damage caused to the property.

Gardaí investigating the attack carried out searches at four properties in the Dublin area this morning.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, and a women in her 20s were arrested, while electronic devices and other potential evidence was seized.

The three suspects are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for alleged offences under the Criminal Damage Act at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

It brings to ten the total number of people who have been arrested for suspected arson attacks at properties earmarked for asylum accommodation, or rumoured to be intended for asylum accommodation, in recent months.