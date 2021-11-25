#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Three confirmed cases of the flu last week

No flu hospitalised or critical-care cases were notified during the past six weeks.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,893 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612177
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THREE MORE CASES of the flu in Ireland were confirmed last week.

The cases are confirmed in the latest HPSC weekly report on flu surveillance, which remains at low levels – while cases and hospitalisations of RSV remain high.

No confirmed flu hospitalised or critical-care cases were notified to HPSC during those past six weeks.

Last year, there were no recorded cases of flu transmitted in Ireland, due to Covid-19 related public health measures and severe restrictions imposed by the Government.

The HPSC said that in Europe, “sporadic” influenza detections at “a low level” have been reported in recent weeks.

The HSE recently launched its winter flu vaccination programme with at-risk groups including pregnant women and those over 65 among those who are being urged to get a flu jab. 

Children in Ireland were offered a free flu jab for the first time last year and the programme has been expanded this year. The programme is now open to children aged 2 to 17 and is available through a nasal spray.

Usually in Ireland, between 200 and 500 people die from flu each winter. Every year around the world, flu causes between three and five million cases of severe disease and up to 646,000 deaths.

Related Read

28.10.21 Ireland's first two flu cases of the season have been confirmed

This season, the World Health Organization is advising countries to remain vigilant for the flu, and to be prepared for co-circulation of Covid and the flu this winter.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity continued to increase in Ireland and remains at higher levels than usually observed at this time of year.

490 RSV cases were notified this week, with 510 cases the previous week.

Over 72% of RSV cases notified during last week were aged 0-4 group, compared to 95% in early October, with detections in other age groups increasing in recent weeks, notably in those aged 65 years old and older.

Last week, 193 notified RSV cases were reported as hospital in-patients, compared to 236 during the previous week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie