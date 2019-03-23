Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday

THREE MORE BUS routes are to be privatised and operated by Go-Ahead Ireland instead of Dublin Bus from Sunday onwards.

Routes 18, 76 and 76a will now switch to the private operator, which has already taken over the operation of 24 bus routes in Dublin.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said passengers on these routes “will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels”.

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said: “This final phase of changes being introduced this coming weekend are part of an overall process of increasing frequency and improving services on about 50 bus routes in Dublin.”

In 2017, Go-Ahead Ireland won a contract to operate 10% of routes previously operated by Dublin Bus, primarily in the outer Dublin metropolitan area.

The NTA has said there will be no changes to fares or tickets for the three routes but that commuters are advised to check timetables and frequency before travelling as these may be altered.