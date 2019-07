GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested three men after an incident on Dublin’s Capel Street this evening.

Gardaí are currently investigating an alleged assault on two men – one in his early 60s and another in his early 30s which happened at 7pm.

Both men were taken to the Mater Hospital with facial injuries.

Three men have been detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.