Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of around €250,000 was seized by gardaí.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised criminal group operating in the Dublin and Wicklow areas, a planned operation has been carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and local gardaí.

A number of searches were carried out in the Enniskerry, Tallaght and Ballymun areas yesterday.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of around €250,000 (pending analysis) and around €20,000 in cash was seized.

Three men, aged 41, 37 and 28, were arrested.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Bray and Ballymun garda stations.