Three men arrested over Westmeath burglary

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a burglary at a house in Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath.

The burglary occurred on Monday evening at around 5pm and a quantity of jewellery was reported stolen.

A vehicle which was seen leaving the scene was later observed by gardaí who were on patrol nearby.

An Garda Síochána said that a managed containment operation involving a number of units was then put in place.

A number of men left the vehicle and were pursued by gardaí.

Three males, all aged in their 20s, were subsequently arrested.

They have since been charged and are due to appear at Athlone District Court tomorrow morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.