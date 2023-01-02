Advertisement

# UK
Three people killed in hotel fire in Scotland
Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel in Perth just after 5am this morning.
39 minutes ago

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died following an early-morning fire at a hotel in Perth, police in Scotland have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel just after 5am this morning.

Police Scotland said three people had been confirmed dead at the scene.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.

Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Police Scotland said officers were called to the hotel in County Place shortly before 5.10am.

Guests had been evacuated, along with two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.

A number of people were treated for minor injuries by crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Roads surrounding the hotel were closed off with members of the public asked to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent nine appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth at 05:05hrs.

“We responded with 21 resources including our special operation resource team, with our first resource on scene at 05:12hrs.”

