Three swimmers rescued after getting into difficulty off Doonbeg

THE COAST GUARD has paid tribute to a member of the public who rescued three swimmers who got into difficulties off a beach in County Clare today.

The incident at Doughmore Beach, Doonbeg, a short distance from Trump Doonbeg Golf Links and Hotel, happened shortly after 5pm.

The Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the rescue as the Coast Guard unit at Kilkee went straight to the scene and were assisted by their colleagues in the Shannon based rescue helicopter.

The golf course at Trump Doonbeg was used as a landing pad for the helicopter.

A Coast Guard winchman walks back to the helicopter in front of Trump Doonbeg. Source: Facebook

“The three swimmers had been brought onshore. A paramedic from R115 and the Kilkee Coast Guard assisted the casualties. As a precautionary one casualty has been transferred the care of the HSE by ambulance.

“The Coast Guard expressed thanks to the the member of the public who assisted in bringing the casualties ashore as well as the local hotel that provided a landing area for the Coast Guard Helicopter,” a spokesperson said.