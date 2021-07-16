#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 July 2021
Three swimmers rescued after getting into difficulty off Doonbeg

The three swimmers got into difficulty shortly after 5pm today.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 16 Jul 2021, 9:44 PM
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto
Image: Shutterstock/David Ortega Baglietto

THE COAST GUARD has paid tribute to a member of the public who rescued three swimmers who got into difficulties off a beach in County Clare today. 

The incident at Doughmore Beach, Doonbeg, a short distance from Trump Doonbeg Golf Links and Hotel, happened shortly after 5pm.

The Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the rescue as the Coast Guard unit at Kilkee went straight to the scene and were assisted by their colleagues in the Shannon based rescue helicopter. 

The golf course at Trump Doonbeg was used as a landing pad for the helicopter. 

trump doonbeg r115 A Coast Guard winchman walks back to the helicopter in front of Trump Doonbeg. Source: Facebook

“The three swimmers had been brought onshore. A paramedic from R115  and the Kilkee Coast Guard assisted  the casualties. As a precautionary one casualty has been transferred the care of the HSE by ambulance.

“The Coast Guard expressed thanks to the the member of the public who assisted in bringing the casualties ashore as well as the local hotel that provided a landing area for the Coast Guard Helicopter,” a spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

