Wednesday 1 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo
Naas
Three teenagers hospitalised following Halloween night assault in Co Kildare
A male teenager was arrested in relation to the incident earlier today.
8.5k
0
1 hour ago

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been hospitalised following an assault in Co Kildare last night.

The incident happened in the Basin Street / Harbour View area of Naas last night at around 10.15pm.

A number of individuals are said to have been involved in the incident and three male teenagers were taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Earlier today, a male teenager was arrested in relation to the incident and he is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí in Naas are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Basin Street / Harbour View area between 10.00pm and 11.00pm yesterday evening, and has camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
