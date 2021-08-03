Man (80s) killed and five injured in three-car collision in Co Laois

A MAN IN his 80s has died and five others have been injured in a road crash in Co Laois.

The three-car collision occurred on the M7 close to the intersection with the M8 at around 7.15pm on Monday.

The man who died was the sole occupant of a car that was in collision with two other vehicles.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition and later passed away.

The driver in a second vehicle, a man in his 40s, was taken to UHL with serious injuries. A female passenger was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the third car, a male driver and female passenger were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One child in the car was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the M7 this evening between 7pm and 7.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.