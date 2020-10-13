Police looking for one suspect after three women are stabbed in separate incidents in Belfast

THREE WOMEN WERE stabbed in separate incidents while walking in Belfast last night.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents, which occurred within two hours.

The first incident occurred at approximately 8.10pm on Ormeau Avenue. The second occurred at approximately 9pm on Donegall Square West. The third occurred at approximately 10pm on University Road.

All three women were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The PSNI believes the male suspect in all three incidents was riding a bicycle.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1886; 1943 and 2122 12/10/20, or submit a report online.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.