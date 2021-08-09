Rainy evening ahead as thunderstorm warnings in place for 16 counties

THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS HAVE been issued for 16 counties across Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway.

The warning kicked in at 3.23pm and will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

The forecaster has warned that “heavy showers or thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions”.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

This warning kicked in at 12pm and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

Heavy showers⛈️ in Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim can be seen in this radar imagery. The + (plus signs) indicate where lightning⚡️ has been detected. Keep up to date with live radar coverage of your area on https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/NGKtUFHwdr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2021

Looking at the general forecast, drier conditions along the west coast will spread eastwards throughout the evening.

Met Éireann says showers will be isolated tonight will good clear spells developing for a time.

Temperatures will drop as low as 9 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a largely dry day for many with just a few light showers about, mainly in the west.

It will be a rather cloudy day overall, with the best of the sunny breaks occurring in the morning or early afternoon.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Met Éireann says conditions will be mixed and changeable.