#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault of teenager in Tipperary village

The teenager is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 9:30 PM
23 minutes ago 3,648 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5483199
Upperchurch village in Tipperary.
Image: Google Street View
Upperchurch village in Tipperary.
Upperchurch village in Tipperary.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information after a man in his late teens was assaulted earlier this week in a Tipperary village.

The teenager was assaulted sometime between 11pm on Sunday 27 June and 12.30am on Monday 28 June at Upperchurch village in Thurles. 

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Thurles gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward. 

Any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the Upperchurch village area between the hours of the assault are asked to reach out to gardaí. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information should contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie