Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault of teenager in Tipperary village

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information after a man in his late teens was assaulted earlier this week in a Tipperary village.

The teenager was assaulted sometime between 11pm on Sunday 27 June and 12.30am on Monday 28 June at Upperchurch village in Thurles.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Thurles gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the Upperchurch village area between the hours of the assault are asked to reach out to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.