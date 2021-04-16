Gardaí find suspected cannabis growhouse inside converted horsebox in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after they discovered a suspected cannabis grow house inside a converted horse box.

Detectives from Thurles Garda Station have been investigating illegal cultivation in their district in recent weeks.

Their latest find came after they received a tip off about a property in the Ballycahill area of Thurles, Co Tipperary.

A garda spokesman said that the officers uncovered a unique use for a horse box during their examination of the site.

“At around 8.30pm on Thursday gardaí from Thurles Garda Station carried out a search.

“During the course of the search, a horse transporter box was searched. The horsebox had been adapted to facilitate a suspected cannabis growing operation and was fitted with lighting, fans and other paraphernalia required to cultivate cannabis plants.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“€9,600 of suspected cannabis plants were seized during the course of the search. One man, aged in his late 30’s, was arrested and detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the spokesman said.