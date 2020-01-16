The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KEANE MULREADY-WOODS: The Mayor of Drogheda said he will hold a rally in the town to allow people articulate how they feel about the ongoing feud and the killing of the 17-year-old.

2. #PROTEST: Farmers brought their protest to Dublin Port this afternoon having arrived in Dublin city centre yesterday in the latest demonstration over the beef crisis.

3. #ELECTION 2020: Independent Maureen O’Sullivan announced she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming general election, throwing the expanded Dublin Central constituency wide open.

4. #GOOD SIGNAL: The Department of Ruraland Community Development said it expects “significant interest” from providers after issuing a tender for wireless access points for the National Broadband Plan.

5. #EPSTEIN: Jeffrey Epstein may have sexually abused and trafficked girls as young as 12 on his private island until as recently as 2019, according to a new lawsuit.