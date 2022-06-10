TikTok to hire extra 1,000 workers for its Ireland office

TIKTOK IS TO hire an additional 1,000 workers in Ireland.

The video sharing company, which already employs 2,000 people here, shared the news during a meeting with the Taoiseach and the IDA today.

It has been rapidly expanding its headcount after opening an Irish office in 2019, establishing separate centres for the EMEA area (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) in Dublin since then.

These include a regional cybersecurity area which are to help the company respond to security incidents on the platform in real time.

Other centres are the EMEA Trust and Safety Hub, European SMB operations, European Data Privacy and Data Protection team and its Transparency and Accountability Centre.

Today’s announcement was welcomed by Taoiseach Michéal Martin who spoke to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and senior company leaders to learn of the company’s global strategy and Ireland’s role in its plans.

Following the meeting Taoiseach said Tik Tok’s latest expansion further embeds Ireland as an “important hub” for its European and global operations, and is “clear evidence” of its commitment to this country.

“The substantial number of additional, highly skilled jobs being created is testament to the strength of Ireland’s offering, which includes a strong talent base and collaborative ecosystem,” Martin said.

“The Government remains dedicated to cultivating an environment in which businesses of all sizes can succeed and prosper here, both now and into the future.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that TikTok’s growth since coming to Ireland has been “truly incredible”, with the coming hiring campaign underlining its commitment to its Irish operations.

He added: “There are more people employed in Ireland now than at any other point in our history.

“We don’t take it for granted and will continue to work hard to make companies like TikTok feel welcome here. I wish the team the very best with this latest expansion.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said today’s announcement represents a substantial, continued investment by TikTok and is proof of the company’s continued commitment to Ireland.”