#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

TikTok to hire extra 1,000 workers for its Ireland office

The company already employs 2,000 people in Ireland.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 10 Jun 2022, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,982 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787499
Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

TIKTOK IS TO hire an additional 1,000 workers in Ireland.

The video sharing company, which already employs 2,000 people here, shared the news during a meeting with the Taoiseach and the IDA today.

It has been rapidly expanding its headcount after opening an Irish office in 2019, establishing separate centres for the EMEA area (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) in Dublin since then. 

These include a regional cybersecurity area which are to help the company respond to security incidents on the platform in real time.

Other centres are the EMEA Trust and Safety Hub, European SMB operations, European Data Privacy and Data Protection team and its Transparency and Accountability Centre.

BS PG NO FEE IDA TIKTOK TAOISEACH MX-2 Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety TikTok; Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD; TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew; Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland Source: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

Today’s announcement was welcomed by Taoiseach Michéal Martin who spoke to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and senior company leaders to learn of the company’s global strategy and Ireland’s role in its plans. 

Following the meeting Taoiseach said Tik Tok’s latest expansion further embeds Ireland as an “important hub” for its European and global operations, and is “clear evidence” of its commitment to this country.

“The substantial number of additional, highly skilled jobs being created is testament to the strength of Ireland’s offering, which includes a strong talent base and collaborative ecosystem,” Martin said. 

“The Government remains dedicated to cultivating an environment in which businesses of all sizes can succeed and prosper here, both now and into the future.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that TikTok’s growth since coming to Ireland has been “truly incredible”, with the coming hiring campaign underlining its commitment to its Irish operations.

He added: “There are more people employed in Ireland now than at any other point in our history.

“We don’t take it for granted and will continue to work hard to make companies like TikTok feel welcome here. I wish the team the very best with this latest expansion.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said today’s announcement represents a substantial, continued investment by TikTok and is proof of the company’s continued commitment to Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie