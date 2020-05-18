This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serial sex offender who raped woman he met on Tinder appeals severity of his 14-year sentence

The DPP is also appealing the sentence for being too lenient.

By Natasha Reid Monday 18 May 2020, 7:53 PM
33 minutes ago 5,270 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5102178
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A SERIAL SEX offender is to appeal against the severity of his 14-year sentence for attacking women he met through the Tinder dating app, while the State is to argue that the sentence, of which the final two years were suspended, was too lenient. 

Patrick Nevin (38) attacked three women during their first meetings in the space of eleven days.

The sentencing judge, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon, heard that he had a preoccupation with sex and hostility towards women and that he was at a high risk of re-offending.

Nevin had pleaded guilty to raping one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on 12 July 2014 and to sexual assault four days later of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath.

The father-of-two had been due to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court, but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from the other women describing sexual assault by Nevin on a first date.

The court heard that Nevin, previously of Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth, met both women in this case on Tinder.

Justice Creedon imposed a 14-year sentence but suspended the final two years.

The computer programmer is also serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence imposed previously for the sexual assault of a third woman he met on Tinder. This offence took place at the UCD campus on 23 July 2014, only weeks after the Brazilian woman had arrived in Dublin.

He had appealed that conviction, but subsequently withdrew it.

Mr Justice George Birmingham today set 30 July as the date for Nevin’s appeal.

Both appeals will be heard remotely on the same date in line with current social distancing guidelines

