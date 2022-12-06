Teen in critical condition after single-car collision in Co Tipperary

A MAN IN his late teens is currently in a critical condition following a single-car collision in Co Tipperary.

The collision occurred on the M7 motorway between Nenagh and Birdhill. Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 9pm last night and rushed to the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick via ambulance.

The scene will now be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

The M7 is closed from Junction 26 to 27 as a result, with a diversion to the R445 in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Road users with camera footage including dash-cam who were travelling in the vicinity at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.