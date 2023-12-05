Tolls on the M50, Port Tunnel and eight national roads will increase again on 1 January

TOLL CHARGES ON a number of Irish roads will increase for the second time in under a year on 1 January 2024.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced today that from the first day of the new year tolls on the M50 motorway, eight national roads and the Dublin Port Tunnel will increase.

Depending on your type of vehicle and payment method, the cost of the toll on the M50 will increase by as much as 40%, while most road users will see an increase of 20% on the motorway and eight national roads.

The €10 charge to use the Dublin Port Tunnel during peak hours will increase, back to 2009 levels, to €12. All vehicles driving through the tunnel during off-peak hours will see a 5oc increase to €3.50.

M50

Charges for all motorists and road users are being increased on the M50, some with an increase as high as 40%.

The highest price for road users on the m50 will now be those driving heavy goods vehicles with heavy trailers, including articulated trailers (e.g. over 10,000 kilograms).

A chart to see the price differences on the M50 can be seen here:

TII TII

National Roads

Eight national roads will see increases.

Tolls on the M1 (Dublin – Belfast), M7/M8 (Dublin – Cork/Limerick), M8 (Portlaoise), N6 (Kinnegad – Galway), N25WF (Cork – Rosslare Europort via Waterford City) and N18-LT (Limerick – Galway) are expected to increase by between 10c and 20c.

Tolls on the M3 and M4 will also be increasing, with the highest price for a road user to be those driving HGVs with four or more axles at 3,500 kilograms.

A chart to see the price differences on all eight national roads can be seen here:

TII TII

The revenue collected from the tolls goes towards maintaining the motorways and national roads, renewing contracts for private workers, maintaining the port tunnel, paying staff to run the toll and various other toll operations.

TII estimates that the price increases will raise approximately €240 million in revenue.