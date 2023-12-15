Advertisement

Friday 15 December 2023
Alamy Stock Photo The Tom Clarke (East Link) Toll Bridge in Dublin.
Tom Clarke Bridge

Toll charges on East Link Bridge in Dublin to increase in January

The increases vary depending on vehicle type.
15
3.8k
1 hour ago

TOLL CHARGES AT the Tom Clarke Bridge in Dublin are set to increase as of 1 January, Dublin City Council has announced. The Bridge connects the Ringsend and North Wall areas of the capital.

The Tom Clarke Bridge, formerly and still commonly known as the East Link Bridge, will join the M50, Port Tunnel and eight other national roads in increasing its prices come the beginning of 2024. 

The increases vary depending on vehicle type. For cars, the rate is due to rise from €1.90 to €2.20, while van and bus drivers will see their toll go from €2.90 to €3.40. 

You can see the full list of rate changes in the table below. 

toll charges DCC DCC

David MacRedmond
