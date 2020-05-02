This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 May, 2020
'I can't wait to give you a big hug': Toy Show stars Nanny Pat and Tom reunited

The reunion of the nanny-grandson duo left many in tears.

By Adam Daly Saturday 2 May 2020, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 6,052 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090148

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

DURING LAST NIGHT’S Late Late Show Tubridy checked in with some of the stars from November’s Toy Show to see how they’re getting on amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Among them was Tom Cullen from Carrick-on-Shannon who Ryan previously dubbed his new favourite person.

Tom explained during last year’s Toy Show how close he and his grandmother are. He told Ryan how he plays Sylvanian families with her, and makes jigsaws of the two of them.

Tom’s Nanny Pat had knitted Tom’s jumper and sent a hand-knitted tank top for Ryan. To the delight of Tom and viewers, Nanny Pat made a surprise appearance where she agreed to be Tubridy’s granny too.  

Last night, Ryan invited Pat, who is cocooning at the moment, back on the show to surprise her grandson again, this time over Skype. Her first time video calling anyone. 

Tom couldn’t believe his nanny was on the show too, quizzing her over how she had managed to use Skype. “I get many places,” Nanny Pat told him.

“I love you so much, I can’t wait to give you a big big big hug. I’ll squeeze you tight,” she said. 

As soon as the lockdown is lifted Tom said the first thing he’ll do is give his nanny a big hug.

“I don’t know how I’ll get down to her house but I’ll get down there somehow.”

The reunion of the nanny-grandson duo stole the viewer’s hearts again, leaving many in tears.

One Twitter user said: “Tom and Nanny Pat I will social distance for the rest of my life for you two to be together.” 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (3)

