Tributes paid to late Fair City actor Tom Jordan

Jordan had been on the long-running RTÉ soap since it began in 1989.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 7:37 PM
37 minutes ago 7,111 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4703258

TOM JORDAN, WHO is best known for playing Charlie Kelly in Fair City, has died.

Jordan, who was in his 80s, had been on the long-running RTÉ soap since it began in 1989. 

Fair City executive producer, Brigie de Courcy, lead the tributes describing Jordan as “the heart of Fair City”.  

“He played Charlie Kelly from the very first episode and was a huge part of our plans for the future.

A consummate actor, and a strong advocate for his colleagues across the industry, he will remain a legend for the viewers and for everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time,” de Courcy said in a statement. 

Image Ref. No. 2452/041 Jim Bartley and Tom Jordan in 'Fair City' (1992) Source: RTÉ

Jim Bartley, who plays Bela Doyle, paid tribute to his friend of 40 years. 

“I’ve known Tom for 40 years, and he was a big part of my life. Myself and Tom shared a dressing room in Fair City for nearly 30 of those years, since 1990 and they were a great 30 years.

We’d discuss everything from the meaning of life to the profession we work in together over a pint, and he was one of the best friends I’ve had in the business. I’m going to miss him, and his Fair City family will miss him. He was such a steady part of the show, and he gave Charlie such credibility and life.

Image Ref. No. 1470/009 Tom Jordan as Charlie Kelly, Jim Bartley as Bela Doyle and Bryan Murray as Bob Charles in Fair City, 2017 Source: RTÉ

Ian Kenny, who played Jordan’s on-screen grandson TJ Deegan said the actor was “nothing but kind, patient and brilliant”. 

“I began playing his grandson aged 4 and loved every minute of the following 12 years. He was a teacher, friend and also loved joking around. Devastated to hear he has passed away, I am so thankful to have known him,” Kenny tweeted. 

Fellow Fair City cast member George McMahon, who plays Mondo, described Jordan as “an incredible actor and mentor”.

Jenny Dixon, who played Kerri-Ann, described Jordan as “pillar of strength”. 

