Two more men arrested in connection with Tralee funeral murder

TWO MORE MEN have been arrested in connection with a murder at a funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry, last month.

Tommy Dooley was stabbed to death while attending the funeral of a friend in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

His wife was also seriously injured in the incident.

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of the investigation, one in his 20s and one in his teens.

They are currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Two men have already been charged with Tommy’s murder: his brother, Patrick Dooley (35), and another relative, Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road.

Investigations are ongoing.