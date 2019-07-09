Far-right activist Tommy Robinson begs Donald Trump for political asylum following court retrial

FAR-RIGHT ACTIVIST Tommy Robinson has asked Donald Trump to grant him asylum in the US after being found guilty on Friday of contempt of court for live streaming defendants in a criminal trial..

The defendants were on trial in 2018 on child grooming charges and the live feed footage of them entering court was viewed more than 250,000 times within hours of being posted.

In video message today on Infowars, a far-right website which is banned from a number of social media sites including Facebook, Robinson said he would be killed if he was imprisoned in the UK and begged Donald Trump to offer him “political asylum” in the US.

“I want to make a genuine appeal to President Trump to the Republican party. Please consider me and my family for political asylum,” he said.

“The British state’s appeasement to Islam, the unrestricted waves of migrants into this country means that they are deliberately persecuting and illegally imprisoning anyone that speaks out against their globalist agenda.”

Robinson was charged in May 2018 with contempt of court and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment for breaking court rules and live streaming defendants entering a court, on Facebook.

Robinson, who founded the anti-Muslim English Defence League, denied any wrongdoing, and following an appeal, had the judgment quashed over discrepancies in the trial.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was released on bail pending a retrial.

On Friday, he was found guilty of contempt of court once again “for aggressively confronting and filming” defendants in a criminal trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday with contempt of court holding a maximum sentence of two years in prison, in the UK.

Robinson claims he will be killed by “jihadi gangs” in prison and said “I feel like I’m two days away from being sentenced to death in the UK”.

“I need evacuation out of this country because there are people and dark forces at work in this nation.

“The same dark forces that work in this nation that wanted to repel you as the leader of the free world from even entering this country,” he said in his message to Trump.