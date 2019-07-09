This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson begs Donald Trump for political asylum following court retrial

He claimed he would be killed by ‘jihadi gangs’ if he is sent to prison.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 3:23 PM
50 minutes ago 5,104 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717176
Image: Aaron Chown
Image: Aaron Chown

FAR-RIGHT ACTIVIST Tommy Robinson has asked Donald Trump to grant him asylum in the US after being found guilty on Friday of contempt of court for live streaming defendants in a criminal trial..

The defendants were on trial in 2018 on child grooming charges and the live feed footage of them entering court was viewed more than 250,000 times within hours of being posted. 

In video message today on Infowars, a far-right website which is banned from a number of social media sites including Facebook, Robinson said he would be killed if he was imprisoned in the UK and begged Donald Trump to offer him “political asylum” in the US.

“I want to make a genuine appeal to President Trump to the Republican party. Please consider me and my family for political asylum,” he said.  

“The British state’s appeasement to Islam, the unrestricted waves of migrants into this country means that they are deliberately persecuting and illegally imprisoning anyone that speaks out against their globalist agenda.”

Robinson was charged in May 2018 with contempt of court and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment for breaking court rules and live streaming defendants entering a court, on Facebook. 

Robinson, who founded the anti-Muslim English Defence League, denied any wrongdoing, and following an appeal, had the judgment quashed over discrepancies in the trial.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was released on bail pending a retrial. 

On Friday, he was found guilty of contempt of court once again “for aggressively confronting and filming” defendants in a criminal trial. 

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday with contempt of court holding a maximum sentence of two years in prison, in the UK. 

Robinson claims he will be killed by “jihadi gangs” in prison and said “I feel like I’m two days away from being sentenced to death in the UK”.

“I need evacuation out of this country because there are people and dark forces at work in this nation.

“The same dark forces that work in this nation that wanted to repel you as the leader of the free world from even entering this country,” he said in his message to Trump. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie