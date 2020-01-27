Wife and children of murdered garda Tony Golden agree €1.4m settlement

THE HIGH COURT has approved a €1.4million compensation settlement for the widow and three children of murdered Garda Tony Golden.

Siobhan Phelan SC told the court it had been agreed that Nicola Golden, the late garda’s widow, would receive €961,000 with €439,000 being divided up among the couple’s children Andrew, Lucy and Alexandra.

Counsel, who appeared with barrister Eamonn MJ Coffey and James McGuill, solicitors for the family, said Lucy (10) would receive €137,000 for mental distress and loss of dependency.

It was also agreed that Alexandra (8) would receive €146,000 and Andrew (6) would receive €156,000. The money will be lodged to their benefit in court until the children are 18, but an application for interim pay-outs on their behalf may be made to the court.

Micheal O’Scanaill SC, who appeared with barrister Joseph O’Sullivan and Tanya Canning for the Minister for Expenditure and Reform, told Mr Justice Michael Twomey that the parties had agreed to mediation and had met in Dundalk on Friday and had finalised all issues.

He said a figure of €1.4million had been agreed and details of how much would be received by each dependant would be outlined to the court by counsel for the garda’s family.

He said that on behalf of the minister and all those engaged in the mediation, he wished to extend deepest sympathy to Ms Golden and her three children following their tragic loss.

The judge, sympathising with the family while approving the settlements, complimented all parties involved in the mediation on the basis that it had prevented the family from the stress of a full trial to measure compensation.

Golden’s wife was a State nurse with the HSE at the time of his murder, but had not worked since the shooting of her husband and, the court heard previously, could no longer work in the position.

The garda was 36 when he was shot after responding to a domestic violence complaint in Omeath, Co Louth, on 11 October, 2015.

He was shot five times and killed in an attack that had shocked the nation.

In uniform and unarmed he had accompanied Siobhan Philips, 23, to the house she shared with her abusive partner Adrian Crevan Mackin only to have been killed by him.

Mackin was a known dissident Republican who had been released on bail on a charge of membership of the IRA.

He had previously been given a three-year suspended sentence on firearms charges in the North.

After shooting Golden, Mackin shot his partner four times, including once in the head, before turning the gun on himself.

Philips, who survived her injuries, is living in Co Down. She had two children by Mackin and has issued personal injury proceedings against the Commissioner of An Garda Síochana, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General alleging negligence.

Today’s court orders included all of the Golden family’s legal costs which are to be adjudicated upon in default of agreement.

