Tourist 'safe and well' following major rescue operation in West Cork

A MAJOR SEA and air rescue operation has come to a successful conclusion after a tourist was reported missing in West Cork.

A host of emergency services scrambled to the scene after a member of the public reported the tourist missing in Dursey Island off the Beara Peninsula at around 2pm this afternoon.

The Shannon-based Irish Coastguard helicopter, Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat, Derrynane Inshore Rescue Boat and the Irish Navy vessel LÉ Ciara were all deployed in the operation.

“We are delighted at the very swift response of the crew and that the casualty was located safe and well,” said RNLI Launching Authority, Paddy O’Connor.

Castletownbere lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty, carried out a search of the area.

The Coastguard helicopter did a sweep of the island and spotted a person who fitted the description of the casualty. A winchman was lowered from the helicopter and confirmed that the casualty was “safe and well”. All emergency services were then stood down.