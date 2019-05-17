This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Tourist 'safe and well' following major rescue operation in West Cork

A Coastguard helicopter, a Navy vessel and two rescue boats took part in the operation.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 17 May 2019, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 8,552 Views 11 Comments
Irish Coastguard rescue helicopter, file photo.
Irish Coastguard rescue helicopter, file photo.
Irish Coastguard rescue helicopter, file photo.

A MAJOR SEA and air rescue operation has come to a successful conclusion after a tourist was reported missing in West Cork.

A host of emergency services scrambled to the scene after a member of the public reported the tourist missing in Dursey Island off the Beara Peninsula at around 2pm this afternoon.

The Shannon-based Irish Coastguard helicopter, Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat, Derrynane Inshore Rescue Boat and the Irish Navy vessel LÉ Ciara were all deployed in the operation.

“We are delighted at the very swift response of the crew and that the casualty was located safe and well,” said RNLI Launching Authority, Paddy O’Connor.

Castletownbere lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty, carried out a search of the area.

The Coastguard helicopter did a sweep of the island and spotted a person who fitted the description of the casualty. A winchman was lowered from the helicopter and confirmed that the casualty was “safe and well”. All emergency services were then stood down.

