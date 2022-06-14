#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed following historic floods

Numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 9:25 PM
27 minutes ago 3,133 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790987
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

COMMUNITIES BORDERING YELLOWSTONE National Park are isolated and tourists stranded after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park.

The flooding followed a torrent of rain that combined with a rapidly melting snowpack, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.

While numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and forced evacuations by boat and helicopter.

It is unclear how many visitors are stranded or have been forced to leave the park and how many people who live outside the park have been rescued and evacuated.

Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone’s gateway communities in southern Montana.

National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

The flooding cut off road access to Gardiner, Montana, a town of about 900 people near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Gardner rivers, just outside Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance.

Cooke City was also isolated by floodwaters and evacuations were issued for residents in Livingston.

Officials in Park County, which encompasses those cities, said on Facebook that extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas.

Evacuations and rescues were ongoing and officials urged people who were in a safe place to stay put overnight.

yellowstone-national-park-flooding Floodwaters from the the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River surround a home near Bridger. Source: AP/PA Images

The Montana National Guard said on Monday that it had sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.

Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said rain is not in the immediate forecast, and cooler temperatures will lessen the snowmelt in coming days.

“This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before,” Mr Mottice said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88ft on Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5ft in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.

The flooding also affected the rest of the park, with officials warning of higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.

Yellowstone had 2.5 inches of rain on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday, and the Beartooth Mountains north east of Yellowstone had as much as 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding happened while other parts of the US burned in hot and dry weather. More than 100 million Americans were being warned to stay indoors as a heatwave settled over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.

Elsewhere in the West, crews from California to New Mexico are battling wildfires in hot, dry and windy weather.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie