Quiz: How well do you remember these iconic Toy Show moments?

ONE OF THE most important nights of Irish television is upon us: The Late Late Toy Show.
For a couple of hours this evening, our national broadcaster will turn its attention to an eclectic mix of misbehaving toys, live entertainment, off-script children, panic, and disaster, with a sprinkling of moments which are, often, genuinely heartwarming.
Maybe you disagree, but also, you’re likely an adult, and this is a programme about toys at the end of a tough year for children. We might all be able to find a collective ability to park the hot takes for one night.
Whether you can or not, let’s test your knowledge.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)