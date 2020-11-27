Quiz: How well do you remember these iconic Toy Show moments?

ONE OF THE most important nights of Irish television is upon us: The Late Late Toy Show.

For a couple of hours this evening, our national broadcaster will turn its attention to an eclectic mix of misbehaving toys, live entertainment, off-script children, panic, and disaster, with a sprinkling of moments which are, often, genuinely heartwarming.

Maybe you disagree, but also, you’re likely an adult, and this is a programme about toys at the end of a tough year for children. We might all be able to find a collective ability to park the hot takes for one night.

Whether you can or not, let’s test your knowledge.

An easy one to start us off: What did John Joe Brennan tell Ryan he wanted to be when he grows up? RTÉ A game poacher A strikebreaker

A dog warden A horologist Who is Domhnall star-struck by here? RTÉ A hologram of Eamon De Valera Chief executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan

Robbie Keane Roy Keane Who did Aimee Keogh perform a duet with? RTÉ Bono Imelda May

Ed Sheeran Danny from The Script

Crystal Swing What's in this box? RTÉ A calf A member of the Defence Forces

A popstar Clones of the two children What overwhelmed poor Toby here? RTÉ Pat Kenny tried to make him do maths live on television. Ryan Tubridy starting speaking in Irish to him.

Toby finally grasped that time is a construct. Girls Aloud Who did Pat Kenny think this man was? RTÉ Jerry Seinfeld Jerry Seinfield What did Pat Kenny arrive on the back of in 2002? RollingNews.ie An elephant A motorcycle

A child wearing a pair of Heelys A scooter Why was this legend on the show? RTÉ He was filmed performing the world's best kickflip. He donated bone marrow to his cousin.

He raised €500,000 to build a new community centre in his town. He rescued a drowning child. Who walked around behind these two lads in one of the most awkward moments ever broadcast on live television? RTÉ A woman dressed up as Lara Croft. Twink

A man dressed up as Crash Bandicoot An eel

Finally... any craic? RTÉ Tá Níl Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a lump of coal You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Power Rangers Megazord You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Mr Frosty You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Dream Phone You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Tamagotchi You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Talkboy You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a court summons You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you two tickets for a tour of the local abattoir You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Furby You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you an opened packet of ham You scored out of ! This Christmas, Santa's bringing you one sock