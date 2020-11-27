#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember these iconic Toy Show moments?

Tonight’s the night.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 27 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
ONE OF THE most important nights of Irish television is upon us: The Late Late Toy Show.

For a couple of hours this evening, our national broadcaster will turn its attention to an eclectic mix of misbehaving toys, live entertainment, off-script children, panic, and disaster, with a sprinkling of moments which are, often, genuinely heartwarming.

Maybe you disagree, but also, you’re likely an adult, and this is a programme about toys at the end of a tough year for children. We might all be able to find a collective ability to park the hot takes for one night.

Whether you can or not, let’s test your knowledge.

An easy one to start us off: What did John Joe Brennan tell Ryan he wanted to be when he grows up?
RTÉ
A game poacher
A strikebreaker

A dog warden
A horologist
Who is Domhnall star-struck by here?
RTÉ
A hologram of Eamon De Valera
Chief executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan

Robbie Keane
Roy Keane
Who did Aimee Keogh perform a duet with?
RTÉ
Bono
Imelda May

Ed Sheeran
Danny from The Script

Crystal Swing
What's in this box?
RTÉ
A calf
A member of the Defence Forces

A popstar
Clones of the two children
What overwhelmed poor Toby here?
RTÉ
Pat Kenny tried to make him do maths live on television.
Ryan Tubridy starting speaking in Irish to him.

Toby finally grasped that time is a construct.
Girls Aloud
Who did Pat Kenny think this man was?
RTÉ
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfield
What did Pat Kenny arrive on the back of in 2002?
RollingNews.ie
An elephant
A motorcycle

A child wearing a pair of Heelys
A scooter
Why was this legend on the show?
RTÉ
He was filmed performing the world's best kickflip.
He donated bone marrow to his cousin.

He raised €500,000 to build a new community centre in his town.
He rescued a drowning child.
Who walked around behind these two lads in one of the most awkward moments ever broadcast on live television?
RTÉ
A woman dressed up as Lara Croft.
Twink

A man dressed up as Crash Bandicoot
An eel

Bono
Finally... any craic?
RTÉ
Níl
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a lump of coal
Share your result:
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Power Rangers Megazord
Share your result:
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Mr Frosty
Share your result:
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Dream Phone
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Tamagotchi
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Talkboy
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a court summons
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you two tickets for a tour of the local abattoir
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you a Furby
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you an opened packet of ham
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
This Christmas, Santa's bringing you one sock
Share your result:

