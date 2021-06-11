#Open journalism No news is bad news

Traffic-free trial of Capel St and Parliament St to begin in Dublin this evening

The two streets, along with sections of several surrounding streets, are closing to vehicles on weekend evenings.

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Jun 2021, 6:40 AM
Capel Street
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Capel Street
Capel Street
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN’S CAPEL SREET and Parliament Street are becoming “traffic-free” this evening as part of a six-week trial by Dublin City Council.

The streets will be traffic-free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights between 6.30pm to 11.30pm, starting this evening.

Parking will be allowed on Capel Sreet until 6pm on the trial days, but vehicles should then leave the road.

After the trial is finished, Dublin City Coucil will assess its outcome, the council said.

Local diversions are to be put in place for buses that usually serve Parliament Street.

The 69, 79, 79a towards Poobeg Street/Aston Quay will take their normal route to Ormond Quay before diverting via Bachelors Walk and the Rosie Hackett Bridge and then rejoining their normal route.

Buses travelling in the other direction will maintain their normal route.

Stops 2912 Parliament St, Lord Edward Street and 1358 Dame Street, Central Bank will not be served during the trial.

“There will be no disruption to LUAS services and access for local residents will be maintained,” Dublin City Council said.

The five disabled bays on Capel Street are to be relocated during the trial – two to Swift’s Row and one to Ormond Quay, with two on Capel Street between Ryder’s Row and Bolton Street.

Parliament St layout Parliament Street during the trial Source: Dublin City Council

Capel St layout Capel Street during the trial Source: Dublin City Council

Across the quays, sections of some other streets are also to be pedestrianised during the trial, including Parnell Street from Ryders Row to Capel Street and Little Britain Street from Campbell’s Court to Capel Street.

Mary Street will be traffic-free between Jervice Lane Upper to Capel Street, as well as Mary Street Little from Anglesea Row to Capel Street and Mary’s Abbey from Aran Street to Capel Street.

Strand Street and Strand Street Little are included from Jervis Street and Aran Street respectively to Capel Street.

In Temple Bar, Essex Gate will be traffic-free from Exchange Street to Parliament Street, and East Essex Street from Sycamore Street to Parliament Street.

The two disabled bays on East Essex Street will be relocated to Fishamble Street.

