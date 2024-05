A LARGE SCALE traffic and security operation will be in place in Dublin today ahead of the UEFA Europa League final in the Aviva Stadium.

Some local businesses have raised concerns over impact of the road closures with others saying the traffic management in place for this event is different than usual for big matches.

The expected attendance for the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen match is in excess of 38,000 people. Kick-off is at 8pm and the stiles will open at 5pm.

A large scale Garda policing plan and Garda traffic management plan will be in place for this event. Specialist units will be deployed, such as the national public order unit, air support unit, mounted unit and armed support unit.

Heavy volumes of traffic should be expected in Dublin city centre and in the general Dublin 4 area throughout the day.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, John Loughran, owner of Sandymount Hotel said today’s event will “look quite a bit different from the normal events, like the Six Nations games or even the normal soccer matches with Ireland playing”.

He noted that the road closures will have an impact on the hotel today.

“Normally for a Six Nations game or for an Irish fixture we would have, in front of the hotel, we would have marquees and beer tents and burger stands and that,” Loughran said.

“Having said that, I think the fixture is a great advertisement for the country and advertisement for Ireland and hopefully it will go off without incident,” he added.

Loughran said he has seen additional security cameras put up “all around the area”, along with a lot more signage.

“Clearly this is being taken seriously from a security point of view and probably at a level that is greater than anything I’ve seen in the stadium or around the stadium before,” he said.

Road closures

Those who will be using the city are advised to plan their journey in advance and to expect delays and rolling road closures.

A vehicle cordon will be put in place from 3pm at the following locations:

Lansdowne Road – both sides from Northumberland Road to Herbert Road

Shelbourne Road – both sides from Ballsbridge to Bath Avenue

Bath Avenue, both sides from Londonbridge Road to Shelbourne Road

Newbridge Avenue

Herbert Road

Lansdowne Lane from Northumberland Road to Shelbourne Road

Lansdowne Park

All access routes will be maintained with a garda presence.

Access will be maintained for residents in so far as it is safe to do so, on production of valid driving licences and/or proof of address, gardaí have said.

They said that it may be necessary to exclude all traffic from the above roads if the volume of pedestrian traffic is such as to be unsafe to allow vehicular traffic access. This may happen two hours prior and after the event.

From 7am this morning, parking will be prohibited by An Garda Síochána at the following locations:

Lansdowne Road – both sides from Northumberland Road to Herbert Bridge

Shelbourne Road – both sides Shelbourne Avenue to the Podium Entrance

Havelock Square – right hand side from Bath Avenue to Gate 5

Herbert Road – both sides from Herbert Bridge to Tritonville Road

Lansdowne Lane – both sides

Northumberland Road – both sides from Haddington Road to Lansdowne Road

South Lotts Road

There are no facilities for parking of private vehicles or coaches. All vehicles must be parked legally.

Fan meeting points

A fan meeting point will be in place at Shelbourne Park for Bayer Leverkusen supporters.

Another fan meeting point will be in place at the RDS Simmonscourt too for Atalanta supporters.

These venues, one to the north side of the stadium and one to the south, will act as a designated meeting point for ticketed fans of each finalist team to congregate before the match and move to the stadium en-masse.

It is expected that a fan march from each of the participating team supporters to the Aviva Stadium will take place.

Atalanta FC fans are expected to leave Simmonscourt Road at approximately 5.30pm and walk to the Aviva Stadium via Simmonscourt Road, Merrion Road, Pembroke Road and Lansdowne Road.

It is expected that some rolling road closures in the areas of Merrion Road, Pembroke Road, Northumberland Road will be conducted by An Garda Síochána to facilitate the fan march along this route.

Bayer Leverkusen FC supporters are expected to leave Shelbourne Park at approximately 5.30pm and walk to the Aviva Stadium via South Lotts Road, and Bath Avenue.

Again, it is expected that some rolling road closures will be conducted by An Garda Síochána to facilitate the fan march along this route.

Public transport

The view down the Grand Canal Street Upper showing the Aviva Stadium in the background Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Lansdowne Road Dart Station will close at 4pm today and will not reopen until tomorrow. All passengers intending to use the Dart in the area from 4pm will be directed to Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount stations.

These two stations will operate as normal.

Additional management measures for queuing and access from both stations will be put in place.

Walking signage to each Dart station will be put in place by Dublin City Council.

The Dart barriers on Lansdown Road will close at 4pm and will remain down for the duration of the event to facilitate free movement of trains. Pedestrians will move across the railway line via the under-pass in the Aviva Stadium.

Further traffic impacts

South-bound traffic on Grand Canal Street will access the Merrion Road via Haddington Road and Northumberland Road and will access the Strand Road and Sandymount Area via South Lotts Road and Irishtown.

North-bound traffic on Merrion Road wishing to access Shelbourne Road towards the city centre will be diverted onto Pembroke Road, Northumberland Road, Haddington Road and Grand Canal Street.

The traffic diversions and road closures will remain in force until the event is completed and the roads are free of pedestrian traffic.