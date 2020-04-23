This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 7:30 PM
12 minutes ago 942 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079823

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Calm With Horses

Source: Film Trailer Zone/YouTube

You might remember that back in March, we chatted to the stars of Irish movie Calm With Horses, Niamh Algar and Barry Keoghan (you can read the interview here). Now the film is going to be available on video on demand from 27 April, so if you missed it in the cinema here’s your chance to catch it. This film is based on a novella by Irish author Colin Barrett, and is about a young father who is mixed up with a local drugs gang. 

Sea Fever

Source: DUST/YouTube

Another Irish film is available this week – Neasa Hardiman’s debut feature Sea Fever. This is about a young scientist who is sent on board a small trawler to do experiments. But when they stray a bit too far out in the Irish Sea, some strange things start happening… Sea Fever is available on Amazon, Sky Store, iTunes, Virgin Movies, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Volta from 24 April.

Sergio

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Star of the moment Ana de Armas features in this film about the real-life Sergio Vieira de Mello, a diplomat who goes on a treacherous mission after the US invasion of Iraq.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (83)
Calm of Horses (51)
Sergio (26)
Sea Fever (12)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie