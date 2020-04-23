Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Calm With Horses

You might remember that back in March, we chatted to the stars of Irish movie Calm With Horses, Niamh Algar and Barry Keoghan (you can read the interview here). Now the film is going to be available on video on demand from 27 April, so if you missed it in the cinema here’s your chance to catch it. This film is based on a novella by Irish author Colin Barrett, and is about a young father who is mixed up with a local drugs gang.

Sea Fever

Another Irish film is available this week – Neasa Hardiman’s debut feature Sea Fever. This is about a young scientist who is sent on board a small trawler to do experiments. But when they stray a bit too far out in the Irish Sea, some strange things start happening… Sea Fever is available on Amazon, Sky Store, iTunes, Virgin Movies, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Volta from 24 April.

Sergio

Star of the moment Ana de Armas features in this film about the real-life Sergio Vieira de Mello, a diplomat who goes on a treacherous mission after the US invasion of Iraq.

Which one would you go see first?

