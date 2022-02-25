Trailer Watch: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival special

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on in the cinema, on streaming services or on television. This week, however, we have a special edition of Trailer Watch, with a focus on films that are showing at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, which runs until 6 March.

We’ve listed some of the top films that are screening over the next five days. You can book your tickets at diff.ie, and explore the rest of the programme while you’re there.

The Feast

This gory Welsh language horror, directed by Lee Haven Jones, centres on a mysterious young waitress tasked with serving privileged guests at a remote dinner party, where things quickly begin to unravel.

Délicieux

Éric Besnard’s feature combines history, politics and France’s passion for food as it follows a gifted chef who has been sacked but, with the help of a mysterious protegé, plots his revenge by planning to open the very first restaurant in France.

Happening

Winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival, this critically acclaimed film tells the story of Anne, a student getting ready to sit her final exams when she discovers she is pregnant in 1960s France, where abortion remains illegal.

Futura

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmakers Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi and Pietro Marcello, this documentary is a portrait of Italy through the eyes of four Italian teenagers, who talk about their dreams, aspirations and fears for the future.

North Circular





Shot in black and white and featuring musical performances from local artists, Luke McManus’s documentary travels the length of the North Circular Road, one of Dublin’s most historical and musical streetscapes.

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival will also be screening a number of other Irish films in the coming days, including:

