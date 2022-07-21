Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Where The Crawdads Sing

Normal People star Daisy Edgar Jones stars in this adaption of the bestselling novel by Delia Owens, which sees an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South become a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest movie in the Marvel universe sees Chris Hemsworth’s Thor enlist the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.

The Railway Children Return

This sequel to the 1970 film follows a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II, where they encounter a young soldier who is also far away from home.

Which one would you watch first?

