Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas this weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man, in the second Spider-Verse animation, has to travel across the world that’s one trade is to protect him at all costs. Learn how Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, deals with going from the protector, to the protected.

Reality

Ex-spy Reality Winner has to face the consequences after an unauthorised leak of documents about the Kremlin is released to the media. Tina Satter makes her directorial debut tomorrow with this thriller, starring Sydney Sweeney.

The Boogeyman

In this movie adaptation of Stephen King’s story story by the same name two daughters must survive through the night as darkness enters the home. This movie hits Irish theatres tomorrow.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?

