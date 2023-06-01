Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 1 June 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
2.6k
4
1 hour ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas this weekend.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube

Spider-Man, in the second Spider-Verse animation, has to travel across the world that’s one trade is to protect him at all costs. Learn how Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, deals with going from the protector, to the protected.

Reality

Max / YouTube

Ex-spy Reality Winner has to face the consequences after an unauthorised leak of documents about the Kremlin is released to the media. Tina Satter makes her directorial debut tomorrow with this thriller, starring Sydney Sweeney.

The Boogeyman

20th Century Studios / YouTube

In this movie adaptation of Stephen King’s story story by the same name two daughters must survive through the night as darkness enters the home. This movie hits Irish theatres tomorrow.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None (301)
 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (198)
The Boogeyman (77)
Reality (57)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     