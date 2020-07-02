Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Truman Show

Arriving on Netflix earlier this week, The Truman Show is one of Jim Carrey’s finest. Starring Carrey as the titular Truman, who has spent his entire life living as the star of a TV show without his knowledge.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: 95%

IMDB: 8.1

Calm with Horses

The directorial debut of Nick Rowland, Calm with Horses is the story of an enforcer for a rural Ireland crime family. Loyalties are stretched when he is tasked to kill for the first time.

Watch it on : Amazon Video

: Amazon Video RottenTomatoes: 95%

IMDB: 6.8

Mulholland Drive

This 21st-century classic by award-winning director David Lynch was originally created as a pilot for a TV series. After being rejected, Lynch changed it and added an ending to create one of the most acclaimed films of the 2000s.

Watch it on: Mubi

Mubi RottenTomatoes: 83%

IMDB: 8.0

Which one would you watch first?

