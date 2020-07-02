This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed for now, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
46 minutes ago 3,328 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136924

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

The Truman Show

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Arriving on Netflix earlier this week, The Truman Show is one of Jim Carrey’s finest. Starring Carrey as the titular Truman, who has spent his entire life living as the star of a TV show without his knowledge. 

Calm with Horses

Source: Altitude Films/YouTube

The directorial debut of Nick Rowland, Calm with Horses is the story of an enforcer for a rural Ireland crime family. Loyalties are stretched when he is tasked to kill for the first time. 

Mulholland Drive

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

This 21st-century classic by award-winning director David Lynch was originally created as a pilot for a TV series. After being rejected, Lynch changed it and added an ending to create one of the most acclaimed films of the 2000s.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Mulholland Drive (209)
The Truman Show (150)
Calm with Horses (142)



About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

