Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 February 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
222
0
6 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Son

ONE Media / YouTube

Florian Zeller directs Hugh Jackman as a father who cares for a son who’s experiencing depressive episodes. Vanessa Kirby plays his partner and Laura Dern his ex-wife.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On 

A24 / YouTube

The life of a tiny shell is told in this feature film, starring the voice talent of Jenny Slate as Marcel. Directed and written by Dean Fleischer Camp, who with Slate produced the initial Marcel The Shell with Shoes On YouTube videos.

 Atomic Hope

WildCard Distribution / YouTube

This Irish documentary visits the pro-nuclear community to examine why they believe nuclear power is the key to fighting climate change.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

The Son (8)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2)
Atomic Hope (2)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     