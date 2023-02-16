Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Son

Florian Zeller directs Hugh Jackman as a father who cares for a son who’s experiencing depressive episodes. Vanessa Kirby plays his partner and Laura Dern his ex-wife.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

The life of a tiny shell is told in this feature film, starring the voice talent of Jenny Slate as Marcel. Directed and written by Dean Fleischer Camp, who with Slate produced the initial Marcel The Shell with Shoes On YouTube videos.

Atomic Hope

This Irish documentary visits the pro-nuclear community to examine why they believe nuclear power is the key to fighting climate change.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: 7.8/10

