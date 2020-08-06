Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Proxima

Eva Green stars in this Alice Winocour film as a trainee astronaut who joins a team for a Mars project. She’s been determined to work as an astronaut since she was a child, but achieving her dream brings its own issues for her and her family.

RottenTomatoes: 80%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Cinemas

Hope Gap

The mighty Annette Benning and Bill Nighy star in this film as a couple who are parents to an adult son (Josh O’Connor). The husband decides to leave his wife after 29 years of marriage, and the family are left grappling with the impact of his decision.

RottenTomatoes: 64%

IMDB: 6.5/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

American History X

If you’ve never seen this 1998 American film, here’s your chance to catch up – it’s on Netflix now. It stars Edward Norton as a young man who gets caught up in Nazism and racism, and has to witness its impact on his family – in particular, his younger brother.

RottenTomatoes: 84%

IMDB: 8.5/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Which one would you watch first?

