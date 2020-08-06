This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 August, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,279 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167313

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Proxima

Source: Rapid Trailer/YouTube

Eva Green stars in this Alice Winocour film as a trainee astronaut who joins a team for a Mars project. She’s been determined to work as an astronaut since she was a child, but achieving her dream brings its own issues for her and her family.

Hope Gap

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

The mighty Annette Benning and Bill Nighy star in this film as a couple who are parents to an adult son (Josh O’Connor). The husband decides to leave his wife after 29 years of marriage, and the family are left grappling with the impact of his decision.

American History X

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

If you’ve never seen this 1998 American film, here’s your chance to catch up – it’s on Netflix now. It stars Edward Norton as a young man who gets caught up in Nazism and racism, and has to witness its impact on his family – in particular, his younger brother.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

American History X (452)
None of them (321)
Proxima (96)
Hope Gap (46)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

