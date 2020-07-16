Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online. Don’t forget though that some cinemas are opening on Monday!

The Old Guard

Gina Prince-Bythewood directs this graphic novel adaptation, about a group of superhero mercenaries who can’t be killed. Stars Charlize Theron.

RottenTomatoes : 82%

: 82% IMDB: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

The Salt of the Earth

This Wim Wenders documentary about photographer Sebastiao Salgado is now on Mubi – a great chance to catch up with the Oscar-nominated film.

RottenTomatoes: 95%

95% IMDB: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Where can I see it? Mubi (does a free 7-day trial)

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Truth

Hirokazu Koreeda tells the story of what happens when a scriptwriter reunites with her famous actress mother. Stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke.

RottenTomatoes : 87%

: 87% IMDB: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Where can I see it? Volta.ie

Which will you watch first?

