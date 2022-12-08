Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Nocebo

Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) directs this psychological horror film about a fashion designer (Eva Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness. When the family hire a Filipino nanny, the woman attempts to help using traditional folk healing.

Advertisement

Ghosts of Baggotonia

Irish director Alan Gilsenan’s film-poem is about the bohemian quarter of Baggot Street in Dublin, which was home to eccentrics and artists. The film draws on writings by the likes of Flann O’Brien and Brendan Behan to create a sense of place and memory.

White Noise

Noah Baumbach adapts the allegedly non-adaptable Don DeLillo novel White NOise, about a family who have to leave home after an airborne toxic event.

Which one would you go see first?

