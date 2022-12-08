Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Nocebo
Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) directs this psychological horror film about a fashion designer (Eva Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness. When the family hire a Filipino nanny, the woman attempts to help using traditional folk healing.
Ghosts of Baggotonia
Irish director Alan Gilsenan’s film-poem is about the bohemian quarter of Baggot Street in Dublin, which was home to eccentrics and artists. The film draws on writings by the likes of Flann O’Brien and Brendan Behan to create a sense of place and memory.
White Noise
Noah Baumbach adapts the allegedly non-adaptable Don DeLillo novel White NOise, about a family who have to leave home after an airborne toxic event.
Which one would you go see first?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)